Creditcoin (CTC) Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000715 BTC on major exchanges. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $145.32 million and $11.92 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000891 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 358,092,259 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org/blog. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

