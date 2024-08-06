Croda International (LON:CRDA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3,832.00

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,832 ($48.97) and last traded at GBX 3,875 ($49.52), with a volume of 507489 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,947 ($50.44).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($56.23) to GBX 4,200 ($53.67) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,300 ($67.73) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4,127.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 4,551.66. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,235.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.99, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 47 ($0.60) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,934.43%.

In related news, insider Tom Brophy sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,550 ($58.15), for a total value of £100,100 ($127,923.32). Also, insider Ian Bull purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,936 ($50.30) per share, with a total value of £39,360 ($50,300.32). In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,010 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,653. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Croda International Plc engages in the consumer care, life science, and industrial specialty businesses in in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company offers speciality and active ingredients across beauty care, beauty actives, and home care products, as well as fragrances and flavours.

