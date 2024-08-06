Croda International (OTCMKTS:COIHD) Hits New 52-Week Low at $24.78

Croda International Plc (OTCMKTS:COIHD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.78 and last traded at $25.06, with a volume of 15040 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Croda International Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.86.

About Croda International

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

