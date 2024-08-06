CVS Health (CVS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect CVS Health to post earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVS Health Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $57.86 on Tuesday. CVS Health has a 52-week low of $52.77 and a 52-week high of $83.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $59.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $72.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Leerink Partnrs lowered CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.55.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

