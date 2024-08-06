Dai (DAI) Reaches One Day Volume of $533.46 Million

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 5th. Dai has a total market cap of $5.35 billion and approximately $533.46 million worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dai has traded 0% higher against the dollar. One Dai token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000114 BTC.
About Dai
Dai’s genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 5,347,888,596 tokens. Dai’s official website is makerdao.com. Dai’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Dai Token Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.
