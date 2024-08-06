Deborah Wilkinson Sells 200,000 Shares of Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) Stock

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Wilkinson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,897.76).

Pennant International Group Stock Down 1.3 %

LON:PEN traded down GBX 0.31 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 23.19 ($0.30). The stock had a trading volume of 823,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.39. The stock has a market cap of £8.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2,318.60 and a beta of 0.92. Pennant International Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.01 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 40 ($0.51).

About Pennant International Group

Pennant International Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated training and support solutions, products, and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and Australia. It offers generic trainers, such as generic fastener installation, hand skill, stores loading, and flying controls trainers; basic helicopter maintenance trainers; hydraulic system principles trainers; integrated avionics maintenance trainers; crew escape and safety trainers; and engine starting system trainers, as well as wiring boards.

