Deborah Wilkinson Sells 200,000 Shares of Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN) Stock

Pennant International Group plc (LON:PEN – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Wilkinson sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 25 ($0.32), for a total transaction of £50,000 ($63,897.76).
Pennant International Group Stock Down 1.3 %
LON:PEN traded down GBX 0.31 ($0.00) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 23.19 ($0.30). The stock had a trading volume of 823,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,619. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 24.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 28.39. The stock has a market cap of £8.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2,318.60 and a beta of 0.92. Pennant International Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 22.01 ($0.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 40 ($0.51).
About Pennant International Group
