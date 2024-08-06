DeepOnion Price Hits $0.0290 on Top Exchanges (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. In the last week, DeepOnion has traded 15.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $696,876.44 and approximately $9.50 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0290 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.61 or 0.00070936 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00008459 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001822 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000121 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About DeepOnion

DeepOnion (ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

DeepOnion Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

