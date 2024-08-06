Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.070-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $61.0 million-$62.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $63.7 million.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DH. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $9.50 to $7.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Definitive Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.05.

Definitive Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of DH stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.66. 1,139,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 807,946. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $3.19 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a market cap of $431.64 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30.

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The company had revenue of $63.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.19 million. Definitive Healthcare had a negative net margin of 78.16% and a positive return on equity of 0.51%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Definitive Healthcare will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software as a service (SaaS) healthcare commercial intelligence platform in the United States and internationally. Its SaaS platform provides information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

Featured Articles

