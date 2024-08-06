Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Price Target Raised to C$52.00

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Desjardins from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Definity Financial from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cormark upped their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$49.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Definity Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$58.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$52.70.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DFY

Definity Financial Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of DFY stock traded down C$1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$48.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,581. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.10. Definity Financial has a one year low of C$35.48 and a one year high of C$50.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.47, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.07). Definity Financial had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of C$991.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Definity Financial will post 2.6896762 EPS for the current year.

Definity Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It provides personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products, which include fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Definity Insurance and Economical brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.