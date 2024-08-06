DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lowered its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,668 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 64,534 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $2,098,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Imperial Oil by 84.0% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 493 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 938.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 810 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 156.8% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO traded up $0.96 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.68. The stock had a trading volume of 347,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,903. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.34. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $51.85 and a 12 month high of $74.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.4336 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

IMO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on Imperial Oil from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.80.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

