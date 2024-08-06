Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,713 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $9,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rise Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 1,125.0% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 99.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR traded up $4.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.63. 1,377,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,919,364. The firm has a market cap of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.49, a PEG ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $150.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $145.05. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.94 and a 12 month high of $162.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($1.43). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.56%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. HSBC increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.44.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 600 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.26, for a total value of $90,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,604.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

