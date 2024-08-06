Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Separately, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,163,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,091,058. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 8.76. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $1.68 and a one year high of $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $747.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.20.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $371.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.11 million. Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Diversified Healthcare Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 245,882 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 4,974 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 466,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 12,769 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

About Diversified Healthcare Trust

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning high-quality healthcare properties located throughout the United States. DHC seeks diversification across the health services spectrum by care delivery and practice type, by scientific research disciplines and by property type and location.

