DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.72.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal
DLocal Stock Down 3.4 %
NASDAQ:DLO opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. DLocal has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74.
DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.
DLocal Company Profile
DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.
