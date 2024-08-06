DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.72.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of DLocal from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of DLocal from $17.00 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th.

Get DLocal alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DLocal

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLocal

DLocal Stock Down 3.4 %

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DLocal by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. Newfoundland Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DLocal during the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd boosted its stake in shares of DLocal by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 15,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLO opened at $6.91 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. DLocal has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $24.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.74.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $184.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.24 million. DLocal had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 35.20%. On average, analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Company Profile

(Get Free Report

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.