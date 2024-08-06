DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 10,504 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,508 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Roblox during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Roblox during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 306.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Roblox by 90.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:RBLX traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,989,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,735. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.88 and a 1 year high of $47.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.88 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 1,285.39% and a negative net margin of 34.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RBLX. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Roblox from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Roblox in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on Roblox from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In related news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,155. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at $13,112,155. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory Baszucki sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total value of $525,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,708,603 shares in the company, valued at $392,712,991.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955 in the last 90 days. 22.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

