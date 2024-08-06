DNB Asset Management AS Acquires 587 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLX. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clorox by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Clorox by 4.2% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX traded up $0.56 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $143.23. 1,955,234 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,271,278. The stock has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.54, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $165.40.

Clorox Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a boost from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 248.71%.

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus raised Clorox to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Clorox from $150.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.94.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

