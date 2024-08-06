DNB Asset Management AS Buys 1,715 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $6,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,045,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,696,152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168,740 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 5,196,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $399,784,000 after purchasing an additional 159,438 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,602,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $200,192,000 after purchasing an additional 101,203 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 9.5% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,799,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $137,995,000 after purchasing an additional 156,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 34.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,542,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,229,000 after purchasing an additional 391,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,107,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,791,673. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.14 and a 1-year high of $85.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.55, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 185.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total value of $104,883.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,559.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $83.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $80.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.00.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

