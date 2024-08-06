DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,180 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.06.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $204,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,315,568.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,450. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Howard John Mayson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total value of $204,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 45,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,315,568.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ovintiv stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.79. The company had a trading volume of 4,138,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,070,728. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.19. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.99 and a 1 year high of $55.95. The firm has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.70, a P/E/G ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Ovintiv had a net margin of 18.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.76%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. The company operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. Its principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

