DNB Asset Management AS Buys 3,308 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,308 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $8,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the fourth quarter worth about $215,074,000. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 73.9% in the 1st quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 1,572,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,978,000 after purchasing an additional 667,773 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,389,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,132,000 after buying an additional 455,693 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,132,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Service Enterprise Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.17.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

Shares of PEG stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.42. 3,667,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,869,606. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $81.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.48%.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

(Free Report)

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Service Enterprise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.