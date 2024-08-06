DNB Asset Management AS Grows Holdings in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 185,420 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,198 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $6,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 35.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 420,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 96,471 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Baker Hughes by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,706,000. 92.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $4,405,725.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,759,868.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 55,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $1,791,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 92,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,945,120. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 114,286 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total transaction of $4,405,725.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 616,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,759,868.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Baker Hughes Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKR traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $34.21. 7,081,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,632,964. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $28.32 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.50.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.93%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BKR. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Baker Hughes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.00.

View Our Latest Report on BKR

Baker Hughes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.