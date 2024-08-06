DNB Asset Management AS Has $2.03 Million Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,606 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 168.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 147.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 494 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $49,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRW shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.06.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $99.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,626,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,397. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $87.95 and a 200-day moving average of $80.28. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $105.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.44%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

