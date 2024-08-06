DNB Asset Management AS Has $3.01 Million Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $3,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBOE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,557,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $74,868,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 439.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 317,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,716,000 after purchasing an additional 258,753 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 120.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 285,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000,000 after purchasing an additional 156,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1,202.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,308,000 after purchasing an additional 130,849 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total value of $466,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,813,676.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,074,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,145,291. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE traded up $1.73 on Tuesday, hitting $198.00. 1,589,657 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.82. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.82 and a 12 month high of $139.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.17 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The business had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 price objective (down from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

