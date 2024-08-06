DNB Asset Management AS Sells 46,864 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

DNB Asset Management AS trimmed its position in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,621 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 46,864 shares during the quarter. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $6,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fountainhead AM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Coinbase Global by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,726 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Coinbase Global by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 6,738 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,395 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 322.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 114 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coinbase Global

In other news, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,604,707.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Coinbase Global news, insider Paul Grewal sold 17,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.07, for a total value of $4,170,337.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,020,588.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lawrence J. Brock sold 16,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.34, for a total value of $3,675,283.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,604,707.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 258,601 shares of company stock worth $56,091,678 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COIN shares. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Coinbase Global from $84.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Coinbase Global from $263.00 to $246.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coinbase Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $248.38.

Coinbase Global Price Performance

Shares of Coinbase Global stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $194.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,992,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,278,695. The stock has a market cap of $47.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.81 and a beta of 3.40. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a one year low of $69.63 and a one year high of $283.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $233.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.78.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.93). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 31.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Featured Articles

