DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Director Sells $3,537,792.72 in Stock

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) Director Daniel D. Springer sold 70,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total value of $3,537,792.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 891,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,426,030.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

DocuSign Stock Up 1.7 %

DocuSign stock traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.58. 1,774,646 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,782,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.48, a PEG ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.94. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $709.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $706.07 million. DocuSign had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DOCU. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DocuSign from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. UBS Group raised DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.36.

Institutional Trading of DocuSign

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in DocuSign by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 11,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 55,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 4,438.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 521,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 510,413 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in DocuSign by 283.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

Featured Articles

