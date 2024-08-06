DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) Given New $143.00 Price Target at UBS Group

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $111.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $141.93.

NASDAQ DASH traded up $2.21 on Friday, hitting $123.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,575,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,106,771. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $109.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.57. The company has a market capitalization of $50.50 billion, a PE ratio of -112.54, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a 12-month low of $69.90 and a 12-month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DoorDash will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares in the company, valued at $20,270,735.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total value of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at $44,492,660.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 11,740 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total transaction of $1,296,800.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 183,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,270,735.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,016 shares of company stock worth $50,325,396 over the last 90 days. 7.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DoorDash by 141.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

