DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) PT Raised to $150.00

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $121.00 to $118.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush reissued a neutral rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of DoorDash from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $141.93.

Shares of DoorDash stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.82. The stock had a trading volume of 4,179,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,110,795. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.52 and its 200 day moving average is $118.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of -112.54, a PEG ratio of 40.25 and a beta of 1.67. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $143.34.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 6.00% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DoorDash will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DoorDash news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,712 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.97, for a total value of $189,980.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,789,095.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.64, for a total transaction of $746,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 417,223 shares in the company, valued at $44,492,660.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 459,016 shares of company stock valued at $50,325,396. Insiders own 7.92% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 340.8% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 2,108.3% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of DoorDash by 141.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

