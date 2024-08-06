Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ DMLP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.55. 116,609 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,233. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.11. Dorchester Minerals has a twelve month low of $27.16 and a twelve month high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 29th will be paid a $0.702 dividend. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 29th. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dorchester Minerals

In other Dorchester Minerals news, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama acquired 2,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,128.20. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,096.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Bradley J. Ehrman bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.50 per share, with a total value of $82,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,737 shares in the company, valued at $3,030,741.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Leslie A. Moriyama bought 2,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $77,128.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 68,182 shares in the company, valued at $2,164,096.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 17,130 shares of company stock worth $541,435 in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorchester Minerals by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. now owns 532,089 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after buying an additional 36,965 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dorchester Minerals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,347,000. ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 121,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 60,742 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Dorchester Minerals by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 54,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. 19.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

