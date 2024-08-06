Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by Baird R W

Baird R W upgraded shares of Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $14.00) on shares of Driven Brands in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Driven Brands from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Driven Brands has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.75.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Driven Brands

Driven Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:DRVN traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $13.39. 1,030,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,287,737. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.85, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12. Driven Brands has a 12 month low of $10.59 and a 12 month high of $16.14.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $611.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $628.34 million. Driven Brands had a negative net margin of 33.56% and a positive return on equity of 15.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Driven Brands will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Driven Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 14.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,580,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,583,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,323,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after buying an additional 17,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Driven Brands by 39.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 233,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after buying an additional 65,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Driven Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Driven Brands Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers various services, such as paint, collision, glass, repair, car wash, oil change, and maintenance services. The company also distributes automotive parts, including radiators, air conditioning components, and exhaust products to automotive repair shops, auto parts stores, body shops, and other auto repair outlets; windshields and glass accessories through a network of distribution centers; and consumable products, such as oil filters and wiper blades, as well as training services to repair and maintenance, and paint and collision shops.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.