e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Up 0.3%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) was up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $168.57 and last traded at $166.42. Approximately 809,765 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 1,571,412 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.95.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ELF shares. Baird R W upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.84.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $321.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.47 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 26.64%. Equities research analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other e.l.f. Beauty news, Director Richard G. Wolford sold 11,072 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.13, for a total transaction of $2,005,471.36. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,307,777.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.28, for a total value of $678,313.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 71,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,489,342.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,842 shares of company stock worth $18,168,973 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter worth $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 405.9% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

