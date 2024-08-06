Ecora Resources (LON:ECOR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $60.00

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 60 ($0.77) and last traded at GBX 63.20 ($0.81), with a volume of 1990564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.10 ($0.81).

ECOR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 63 ($0.81) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.79) target price on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.79. The firm has a market cap of £157.00 million, a PE ratio of -1,718.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 71.24 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 77.59.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a yield of 1.99%.

In other Ecora Resources news, insider Kevin Flynn acquired 33,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £24,812.25 ($31,708.95). Also, insider Marc Bishop Lafleche acquired 30,000 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($28,753.99). Insiders purchased 183,083 shares of company stock valued at $12,906,225 in the last quarter. 22.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, coking coal, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver.

