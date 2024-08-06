Edelcoin (EDLC) 1-Day Volume Hits $7.82 Million

Edelcoin (EDLC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. One Edelcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.13 or 0.00001983 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edelcoin has a total market cap of $6.21 billion and approximately $7.82 million worth of Edelcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Edelcoin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Edelcoin Profile

Edelcoin’s total supply is 5,516,931,200 tokens. Edelcoin’s official Twitter account is @edelcoin1. Edelcoin’s official message board is www.instagram.com/edelcoin. The official website for Edelcoin is edelcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Edelcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Edelcoin (EDLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Edelcoin has a current supply of 5,516,931,200. The last known price of Edelcoin is 1.12501611 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $7,930,340.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://edelcoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edelcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edelcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edelcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

