Elastos Trading Down 25.7% This Week (ELA)

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 5th. Elastos has a market capitalization of $38.22 million and approximately $769,554.91 worth of Elastos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elastos coin can currently be bought for $1.73 or 0.00003072 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Elastos has traded 25.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Elastos Coin Profile

Elastos’ genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Elastos’ total supply is 25,626,909 coins and its circulating supply is 22,133,647 coins. Elastos’ official website is elastos.info. The Reddit community for Elastos is https://reddit.com/r/elastos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elastos’ official Twitter account is @elastosinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Elastos is elastos.info/news.

Buying and Selling Elastos

According to CryptoCompare, “Elastos is a blockchain operating system for a new Internet, called the SmartWeb, aimed at allowing people to own and generate wealth from digital assets. The intrinsic token of the Elastos blockchain, ELA, can be used for trading, investing, and paying fees. The goal is to create a Web that respects property rights and enables wealth creation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elastos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elastos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elastos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

