Electroneum Price Hits $0.0022 (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. One Electroneum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $39.54 million and $1.96 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Electroneum has traded down 18% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000910 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

ETN uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,977,571,905 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is medium.com/@etn-network. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com.

Electroneum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

