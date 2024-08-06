Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Bought by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,534 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $3,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Everpar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter worth about $1,845,000. Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,437,000. Nilsine Partners LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total value of $197,362,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,943,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.82, for a total transaction of $197,362,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,943,810 shares in the company, valued at $91,109,731,514.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,214,704 shares of company stock worth $1,066,841,316 in the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $29.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $775.26. 4,658,440 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,012,862. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $450.58 and a one year high of $966.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $736.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $870.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $790.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 76.58%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $994.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $860.05.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

