Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $109.00. The stock had previously closed at $89.67, but opened at $86.14. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Encompass Health shares last traded at $85.33, with a volume of 106,150 shares trading hands.

EHC has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

In related news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,210,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 364.4% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 10,915 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,432,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 2,283,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,586,000 after acquiring an additional 314,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,318,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,989,000 after acquiring an additional 29,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.24. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 18.01%. Encompass Health’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Encompass Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 18.38%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

