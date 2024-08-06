Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Endeavor Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $27.50 target price (down from $30.00) on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup cut Endeavor Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $29.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Endeavor Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.75.

Endeavor Group Price Performance

EDR stock opened at $27.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34 and a beta of 0.78. Endeavor Group has a 12 month low of $17.65 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.50. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Endeavor Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Endeavor Group

In related news, CFO Jason Lublin sold 20,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.87, for a total transaction of $559,755.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,498,124.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 62,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,680,309 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Endeavor Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 200.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the second quarter worth about $130,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Endeavor Group

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

