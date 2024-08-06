Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Down to $8.65

Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.65, but opened at $8.36. Enfusion shares last traded at $8.68, with a volume of 54,531 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Enfusion in a research report on Friday, May 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enfusion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.33.

Enfusion Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 278.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $48.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Enfusion had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts predict that Enfusion, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Enfusion

In related news, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $147,934.51. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,184.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Bronwen Bastone sold 18,241 shares of Enfusion stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $147,934.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 198,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,184.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Deirdre Somers sold 4,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $38,883.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,820.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,318 shares of company stock valued at $296,688. 36.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Enfusion by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,487,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 512,479 shares during the last quarter. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter worth $1,993,000. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in Enfusion by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 792,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after buying an additional 201,771 shares during the period. Brown Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enfusion by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 11,817,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,631,000 after acquiring an additional 724,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Enfusion during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 81.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enfusion

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Portfolio Management System, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools, which allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and Order and Execution Management System that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

Featured Stories

