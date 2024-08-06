Entergy (NYSE:ETR) Price Target Raised to $131.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by BMO Capital Markets from $124.00 to $131.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on Entergy from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Entergy from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.19.

Entergy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE ETR traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.16. 1,938,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,523,584. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.71. Entergy has a one year low of $87.10 and a one year high of $123.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $109.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Entergy will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entergy

In other news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total transaction of $165,345.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,260.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETR. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Entergy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Entergy by 2,172.7% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its position in Entergy by 93.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

