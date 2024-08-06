EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $172.66

Shares of EPE Special Opportunities (LON:ESO – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 172.66 ($2.21) and traded as low as GBX 162 ($2.07). EPE Special Opportunities shares last traded at GBX 166.50 ($2.13), with a volume of 6,900 shares traded.

EPE Special Opportunities Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 172.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 166.57. The firm has a market cap of £47.17 million, a P/E ratio of -16,650.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.27, a quick ratio of 5.86 and a current ratio of 4.24.

About EPE Special Opportunities

(Get Free Report)

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EPE Special Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPE Special Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.