Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Hits New 52-Week High at $288.24

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $288.24 and last traded at $281.05, with a volume of 1023694 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $284.63.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $255.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equifax from $263.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $273.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Equifax in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Equifax from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $287.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.46 billion, a PE ratio of 62.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $249.02 and a 200 day moving average of $249.37.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The credit services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.09. Equifax had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Equifax’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Karen L. Fichuk purchased 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $238.77 per share, with a total value of $99,089.55. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,134.85. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Equifax news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.24, for a total value of $836,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,083.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen L. Fichuk acquired 415 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $238.77 per share, for a total transaction of $99,089.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $789,134.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,238 shares of company stock valued at $2,647,378 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Equifax by 0.7% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,274,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Equifax by 21.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 37,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,974,000 after acquiring an additional 6,743 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Equifax by 7.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 347,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 24,131 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Equifax by 288.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Equifax during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

