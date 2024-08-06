ERC20 (ERC20) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $22.29 Million

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 5th. Over the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One ERC20 token can now be bought for $0.0198 or 0.00000037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $22.29 million and approximately $9.81 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009799 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,538.97 or 0.99773497 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00008218 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00008054 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00012348 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000063 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 (ERC20) is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.02014072 USD and is up 5.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $44.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

