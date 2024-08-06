Eskay Mining (CVE:ESK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.21

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 41808 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Eskay Mining Trading Down 4.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 30.90, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.29 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.32.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. It holds 100% interests in the ESKAY-Corey property located in northwestern British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Kenrich-Eskay Mining Corp.

