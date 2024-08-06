Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 19.6% Lower This Week

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 5th. During the last seven days, Ethereum Classic has traded 19.6% lower against the dollar. Ethereum Classic has a total market capitalization of $2.73 billion and $444.53 million worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $18.41 or 0.00032751 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,213.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.33 or 0.00582300 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.70 or 0.00010132 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00104306 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $150.84 or 0.00268330 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.75 or 0.00036918 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.68 or 0.00067027 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

Ethereum Classic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the EtcHash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 210,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 148,212,891 coins. Ethereum Classic’s official website is ethereumclassic.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is https://reddit.com/r/ethereumclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum Classic’s official message board is ethereumclassic.org/news. Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized, open-source blockchain platform that uses proof-of-work consensus to execute and store smart contracts and dApps. It was created in July 2016 by a group of developers and users who opposed the Ethereum Foundation’s decision to hard fork the Ethereum blockchain in response to the “DAO hack.” ETC is used for a variety of purposes, including creating dApps and issuing tokens, and has a strong focus on immutability and censorship-resistance. It is led by a team of developers and supported by a global community of users and organizations.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

