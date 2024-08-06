Europa Oil & Gas (LON:EOG) Trading Down 7.5%

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc (LON:EOG – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). 3,346,366 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 2,214,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1 ($0.01).

Europa Oil & Gas Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of £10.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 0.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 0.98.

Insider Activity at Europa Oil & Gas

In other Europa Oil & Gas news, insider Will Holland purchased 1,130,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,300.16 ($14,441.10). Company insiders own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

Europa Oil & Gas Company Profile

Europa Oil & Gas (Holdings) plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company owns a working interest in the West Firsby and Crosby Warren fields, and a 65% non-operated interest in the Whisby W4 well located in the East Midlands; and the Inishkea prospect comprising FEL 4/19 licence located in the Slyne basin, Ireland.

