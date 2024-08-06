EVE (NYSE:EVEX) Trading Down 10.3%

Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 10.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.66 and last traded at $2.69. Approximately 56,545 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 65,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVEX. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of EVE in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of EVE from $9.00 to $8.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $729.98 million, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 0.37.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EVE stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) by 3,883.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in EVE were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Eve Holding, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops urban air mobility solutions. It is involved in the design and production of electrical vertical take-off and landing vehicles (eVTOLs); provision of eVTOL service and support capabilities, including material services, maintenance, technical support, training, ground handling, and data services; and development of urban air traffic management systems.

