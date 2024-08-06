EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 195 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 731 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Agilent Technologies by 120.7% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 527.8% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 226 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on A shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $147.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $1,999,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,595,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $254,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,274,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,916 shares of company stock worth $2,527,860 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.6 %

Agilent Technologies stock traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $138.19. The stock had a trading volume of 478,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,205. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.02. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.80 and a twelve month high of $155.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $40.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The medical research company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.84% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilent Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 2nd were issued a $0.236 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Further Reading

