EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) by 27.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,141 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $76,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in National Grid by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 16,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $11,446,000. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new position in National Grid in the fourth quarter valued at $1,431,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 383.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 14,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of National Grid by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 247,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,855,000 after purchasing an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

National Grid Stock Up 1.1 %

National Grid stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.77. 399,074 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 570,849. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of $55.13 and a twelve month high of $73.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

National Grid Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $2.4939 per share. This represents a yield of 6%. This is a boost from National Grid’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th.

NGG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised National Grid from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

About National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

