EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $83,000 Holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF (BATS:EMGF – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 672 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Citizens Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF by 357.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EMGF traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.02. The stock had a trading volume of 33,425 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.18. The company has a market cap of $607.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.79. iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $53.73.

iShares Emerging Markets Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Multifactor ETF (EMGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Diversified Multiple-Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging market firms, selected and weighted to increase exposure to quality, value, momentum and size. EMGF was launched on Dec 8, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

