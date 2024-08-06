EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $94,000 Stock Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $19,306,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter valued at about $322,000. Second Line Capital LLC increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 0.7% during the first quarter. Second Line Capital LLC now owns 191,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 153.8% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 13,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 8,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Organon & Co. by 24.3% during the first quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,241,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,346,000 after buying an additional 242,696 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:OGN traded down $1.37 on Tuesday, reaching $18.82. 5,052,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,271,954. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.85. Organon & Co. has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $24.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OGN shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Further Reading

