EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 98.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Marriott International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $268.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $263.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $252.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.89.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $5.53 on Tuesday, reaching $216.88. 808,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,504,424. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $237.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.85. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.75 and a 12 month high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $61.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

