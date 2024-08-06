EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 141.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VST. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Vistra by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,146,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,779,000 after purchasing an additional 300,355 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,797,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,800,000 after acquiring an additional 282,056 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 27.6% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 4,600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,192,000 after acquiring an additional 995,748 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,244,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,516,000 after acquiring an additional 99,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Hook Partners LP increased its stake in Vistra by 470.0% in the first quarter. Castle Hook Partners LP now owns 3,769,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,569,000 after acquiring an additional 3,108,511 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of Vistra stock traded up $4.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.36. 3,096,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $85.95 and its 200 day moving average is $72.17. The firm has a market cap of $25.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 1.05. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $28.39 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be issued a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lisa Crutchfield acquired 335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.46 per share, for a total transaction of $29,969.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,879,359.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vistra from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Vistra in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

See Also

